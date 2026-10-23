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News From Across Northeast Indiana
Early voting lines snaked around the lobby at the Rousseau Center on October 21, 2026.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Government
Early voting numbers outpace 2022, with two weeks to go until Election Day
Ransom True
Election officials in Northeast Indiana say that voters are showing up to vote early and in-person during this midterm cycle.
The Aboite Township Fire Department will be one of many absorbed into the newly-formed Allen County Fire District.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Public Safety
Allen County Council approves fire district plan
Rebecca Green
The Mad Hatter himself, Dane Leicht, invites you down the rabbit hole again for MadCon 2026.
Photo provided
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Fort Wayne MadCon

Arts & Culture
Ready to Play? MadCon 2026 celebrates story and community in downtown Fort Wayne
Julia Meek
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On-Demand from Fort Wayne
Who & What: October 23, 2026
Work requirements for Medicaid will take effect in January of 2027. Over half of Indiana counties now restrict data centers. State Senator Ron Alting to resign following shoplifting allegations.
Who & What: October 22, 2026
Early voting numbers outpace 2022, with two weeks to go until Election Day. Indiana DNR confirms cases of Avian Influenza in four counties. Indiana's chronic absenteeism rate for K-12 students declines for the fourth consecutive year.
Who & What: October 21, 2026
Allen County Council approves budget for county-wide fire and EMS district. Indiana will bring nuclear energy to the grid under new agreement. Local governments will continue to see make-good funding from the state, as part of the ongoing gas tax holiday.
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