News From Across Northeast Indiana
Election officials in Northeast Indiana say that voters are showing up to vote early and in-person during this midterm cycle.
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News in Northeast Indiana
Happening in Fort Wayne
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The latest iteration of the No Kings movement focused on voter mobilization and election protection on Saturday.
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Longtime Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has been fired. The decision game following a loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans 26-20.
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An expedition involving Purdue University found no conclusive evidence that an object spotted in satellite images on a Pacific atoll was Amelia Earhart's plane, concluding it was a collection of trees.
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Earlier this week, officers responded to a mental health crisis on Fort Wayne's southeast side.
News from Across Indiana
Happening in Indiana
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A judge struck down the part of an Indiana law that required Union School Corp. to shut down in July 2027, after lawmakers added it to a 2025 property tax bill.
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Greg Ballard took the Indiana Election Commission to court Friday, arguing that they need to hear campaign finance complaints before election day.
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Medicaid work requirements are set to start next year. Advocates worry the increased eligibility checks could leave thousands of eligible people without coverage.
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Classical Connection: Fort Wayne Philharmonic opens 2026-2027 Masterworks season with Wallen, RachmaninovWith the Fort Wayne Phil currently looking for a new music director, Saturday night's concern was conducted by the South Bend Symphony's Alastair Willis.
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This spring and summer, WBOI is showcasing five local artists from Northeast Indiana in a series of interviews and during Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and here on WBOI.org. Arthur Black, WBOI’s Amplify All for September.
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Fort Wayne duo Funayūrei, vocalist Mandy Kawa and multi‑instrumentalist Rob Parker, brought their cinematic, synth‑driven sound to Live and Local at The Landing, giving a performance that blended nostalgia, vulnerability, and dance‑floor energy.
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