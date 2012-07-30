© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.

Orangutan Becomes Addicted To Cigarettes

Published July 30, 2012 at 9:13 PM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. To kick her 10-year habit, Tori is leaving home for a small island - theoretically, a no-smoking island. Home is an Indonesian zoo. Tori is an orangutan. The Guardian reports she learned to smoke imitating visitors who tossed cigarette butts into her cage. Her non-smoking orangutan roommate does what he can, stamping out burning butts before she can get to them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.