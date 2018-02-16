© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Share your medical bill with us

By Scott Hensley
Published February 16, 2018 at 4:50 AM EST
Updated May 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM ET

NPR and KFF Health News are undertaking a project to investigate and dissect real-life medical bills.

We expect that examining the bills will shed light on the often surprising prices for health care in the U.S.

Along the way, we're hoping to help people learn how to be more active and successful in managing the costs of their care.

Do you have a medical bill or explanation of benefits that you'd like us to see and scrutinize? Submit it and tell us the story behind it in the form below or here.

We may use it, with your permission, in one of our monthly features.

Scott Hensley
Scott Hensley edits stories about health, biomedical research and pharmaceuticals for NPR's Science desk. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has led the desk's reporting on the development of vaccines against the coronavirus.
