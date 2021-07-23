© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Photos: Highlights Of The Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Bill Chappell,
Nicole WerbeckMarco Storel
Published July 23, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT
Fireworks explode Friday during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Ezra Shaw
/
Getty Images
Fireworks soared above Tokyo's new Olympic Stadium Friday as the delayed Summer Games finally held its opening ceremony — an event that culminates in lighting the Olympic cauldron.

Athletes marched in front of thousands of empty seats as only a sparse crowd was admitted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those attending included first lady Jill Biden, who chatted with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A standout moment came midway through the event when Tonga's Pita Taufatofua once again vied to steal the show by marching into the stadium bare-chested (and oiled).

This year's ceremony, titled "United by Emotion," also brought a poignant moment of silence as organizers encouraged people to remember loved ones who were lost to the pandemic.

Despite the cloud cast by the coronavirus — from the one-year postponement to a ban on spectators — athletes showed their excitement finally to be at the Olympics, bouncing and bounding across the stadium floor to open the Games.

Performers dance during the opening ceremony Friday.
Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Tonga's flag bearers Malia Paseka (left) and Pita Taufatofua lead their delegation.
Hannah McKay / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A performer at the opening ceremony. The Tokyo Games officially began Friday after a year's delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sergei Bobylev / Tass via Getty Images
/
Tass via Getty Images
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.
David J. Phillip / AP
/
AP
Ireland's flag bearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine carry the Irish tricolor flag.
Brendan Moran / Sportsfile via Getty Images
/
Sportsfile via Getty Images
Supporters outside the Olympic Stadium take pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over Tokyo.
Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
/
Reuters
Flag bearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi of Great Britain lead out their team during the open ceremony.
Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images
/
PA Images via Getty Images
A view inside the Olympic Stadium with fireworks during the opening ceremony.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Flag bearers Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding of Germany lead their team out during the opening ceremony.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A security officer looks out over an empty stadium before the opening ceremony.
David J. Phillip / AP
/
AP
A member of Egypt's team waves a flag during the opening ceremony.
Hannah McKay / Pool/Getty Images
/
Pool/Getty Images
The Japanese national flag comes onto the stage during the opening ceremony.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
More than 1,800 drones form the shape of a globe during the opening ceremony.
Kiichiro Sato / AP
/
AP
A police officer gestures toward a small group (not seen) protesting against the Tokyo Games on Friday.
Behrouz Mehri / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
The Olympic cauldron is seen as the Japanese flag is raised during the national anthem.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A performer acts during the opening ceremony.
Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Members of Team USA take in the atmosphere of the Games during the opening ceremony.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A traditional song gets a showcase during the opening ceremony.
Jan Woitas / picture alliance via Getty Images
/
picture alliance via Getty Images
The Japanese national flag gets raised during the opening ceremony.
François-Xavier Marit / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Performers at the opening ceremony.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / Tass via Getty Images
/
Tass via Getty Images
Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece lead their teammates out during the opening ceremony.
Maja Hitij / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A view from outside the Olympic Stadium offers a fireworks showcase.
Lintao Zhang / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
