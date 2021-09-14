Celebrating 50 Years Of Those Styrofoam Cups Of Instant Ramen Noodles

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Nissin Foods is celebrating 50 years of Cup Noodle, those Styrofoam cups of instant ramen noodles. And to mark the occasion, they are selling something that truly no one asked for - soup-flavored soda. Flavors include a ginger ale-style soda with hints of salty sauce and pepper; also seafood, curry and chili tomato. Nissin Foods says whether it's delicious or not is up to you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.