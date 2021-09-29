Fan Of Spaghetti? You May Want To Visit Eminem's Detroit Restaurant

NOEL KING, HOST:

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOSE YOURSELF")

EMINEM: (Rapping) His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on his sweater already - mom's spaghetti. He's nervous.

KING: Eminem's "Lose Yourself" - in case that song made you hungry, there's a restaurant for that. The shop is called Mom's Spaghetti. It's opening in Eminem's hometown of Detroit today. He's been popping up in local TV ads for it this week. Their menu is simple; you can get a s'ghetti (ph) sandwich or mom's spaghetti.

