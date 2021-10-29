Ford engineer helps Michigan girl be Cruella de Vil for Halloween

NOEL KING, HOST:

Noel King

Six-year-old Leighton from Michigan wanted to be Cruella de Vil for Halloween. The costume wasn't a problem, but as the Detroit Free Press reports, Leighton has myotonic dystrophy and can't walk. So in stepped a family friend, who is also an engineer with Ford. He built her a tiny car modeled on de Vil's distinctive Panther. For Halloweens past, he's made her Cinderella's carriage and Amelia Earhart's plane.

