Starting in 2022, most of the items at Dollar Tree will cost $1.25

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've had trouble following economic news about inflation, here's a simple illustration. Dollar Tree announced that starting next year, the majority of the items for sale in those stores will be marked up to a dollar and 25 cents. The company says the price increase will allow it to offer a wider variety of products. Maybe they should change their name, though - A Little Over A Dollar Tree, A Dollar And A Quarter Tree - just my two cents. It's MORNING EDITION.