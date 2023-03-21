Good news for fans who want a second helping of 'Good Burger'

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GOOD BURGER")

KEL MITCHELL: (As Ed) One Good Burger.

FADEL: Make that two. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who starred in 1997's "Good Burger," are making a sequel. Kenan and Kel return to their roles as Dex and Ed and go back to the same burger joint first featured in a Nickelodeon comedy series. Fans of the "All That" sketches or the "Good Burger" movie won't have to wait long for their order. Filming begins this summer.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GOOD BURGER")

MITCHELL: (As Ed) Yippy skippy.

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.