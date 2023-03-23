Artificial intelligence is now playing a role in beer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Artificial intelligence is now brewing beer. The Rio Bravo Brewing Company in New Mexico is using AI to create a new recipe. The marketing director says they wanted something to help the brewery stand out. So AI technology came up with a design for a bottle label and recipes, including a recipe for a pale ale. I guess that's an AIPA. Ready for the tap next month. For now, humans are still allowed to say how it tastes. It's MORNING EDITION.