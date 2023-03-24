For coffee lovers there is some good and some bad news

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

For coffee lovers - and I seem to be holding some right now - we have good and bad news. Researchers say coffee drinkers take about 1,000 more steps per day than non-coffee drinkers, but they sleep less than people who don't partake. A study out of the New England Journal of Medicine concludes that coffee's health effects are complex and personal genetics play a role. So here's to less sleep. But if you'll excuse me, I've got to go for a walk.

