© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill legalizing speed cameras in highway work sites stalled on Senate floor

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
The interior of the Indiana Senate chamber. There are no people on the Senate floor.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Legislation to legalize speed cameras in highway construction zones has stalled on the Senate floor in 2023 after the Senate passed a nearly identical bill in 2022.

Legislation to allow speed cameras in four highway construction zones across the state has stalled on the Senate floor.

HB 1015's future is uncertain after it finally seemed headed for passage this year, though its sponsor, Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) is “cautiously optimistic.”

Motorists going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit in work zones would get ticketed when caught on the cameras. Legislation like this has tried – and failed – to pass for years.

But it crossed a significant hurdle this year, clearing the Indiana House for the first time ever, only to stall on the Senate floor.

READ MORE: House OKs bill to allow speed cameras in a few highway work zones

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said there are concerns in his caucus about privacy, with a third party controlling the cameras and issuing tickets.

The measure requires the work site camera operators to be employed by either the Indiana Department of Transportation or the Indiana State Police.

Bray said there are also issues with enforcement.

“So, you might get a ticket in the mail and you weren’t driving that car," Bray said. "And then what, if that happens – are you just on the hook?”

The bill provides a defense if the person who received the ticket wasn’t driving.

A nearly identical bill did pass the Senate last year by a comfortable margin. Ford said he’s working to educate lawmakers on the issue.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith