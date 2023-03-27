Bill to study solar panel, wind turbine recycling passes Indiana House

A bill to study how best to recycle old solar panels and wind turbines passed unanimously out of the Indiana House on Monday.

The U.S. hasn’t found a cost-effective way to recycle panels and turbines yet. And that could mean a lot of waste in the next 20 to 30 years as the less efficient ones operating today reach the end of their useful life.

Senate Bill 33 would direct the state Department of Environmental Management to work with the Utility Regulatory Commission to study the issue and a potential state program to manage it.

The bill now goes back to the state Senate to consider changes made to it.

