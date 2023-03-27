© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill to study solar panel, wind turbine recycling passes Indiana House

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published March 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
A long row of wind turbines can be seen above a line of trees, beyond a field of crops. The large structures stretch back, under a grey blue, cloudy sky.
Ben Thorp
/
WBAA
NIPSCO opened this wind farm in White County in November 2021.

A bill to study how best to recycle old solar panels and wind turbines passed unanimously out of the Indiana House on Monday.

The U.S. hasn’t found a cost-effective way to recycle panels and turbines yet. And that could mean a lot of waste in the next 20 to 30 years as the less efficient ones operating today reach the end of their useful life.

READ MORE: Lawmakers want a solar panel, wind turbine recycling study and a Statehouse energy audit

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

Senate Bill 33 would direct the state Department of Environmental Management to work with the Utility Regulatory Commission to study the issue and a potential state program to manage it.

The bill now goes back to the state Senate to consider changes made to it.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Tags
IPB News
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele