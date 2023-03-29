© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Australian company makes a meatball from a mammoth, but it's not for eating

Published March 29, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

Who's craving a prehistoric meal? The Australian meat company Vow just made woolly mammoth meatballs. They did it by duplicating the mammoth's DNA sequence for muscle protein and filling in gaps with the elephant genome. The meatballs aren't for eating, thank goodness. Instead, the company says it wants to transition people away from meat-eating. It used faux meat from an extinct animal to symbolize the effects of climate change.

