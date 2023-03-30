© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A plumber crawled under a house in Los Angeles to do a job and then went missing

Published March 30, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A plumber crawled under a house in Los Angeles to do a job. Three hours went by without a sound, so the homeowner called for help. Firefighters showed up and started cutting holes in the floor with chainsaws. That's when the plumber turned up. He'd fallen asleep in the crawlspace. He must have been feeling a bit drained. But seriously, why cut holes in the floor with chainsaws instead of crawling in after him? Just saying. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.