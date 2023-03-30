A plumber crawled under a house in Los Angeles to do a job and then went missing

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A plumber crawled under a house in Los Angeles to do a job. Three hours went by without a sound, so the homeowner called for help. Firefighters showed up and started cutting holes in the floor with chainsaws. That's when the plumber turned up. He'd fallen asleep in the crawlspace. He must have been feeling a bit drained. But seriously, why cut holes in the floor with chainsaws instead of crawling in after him? Just saying. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.