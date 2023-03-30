SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. Astronomers at Britain's Durham University have found an ultramassive black hole. It's one of the biggest ever, roughly 30 billion times the mass of our sun, and about as big as a black hole could theoretically be. It's the first to be found using gravitational lensing. That's when a nearby galaxy acts like a giant magnifying glass. For the scientists who pulled this off - pun alert - it's definitely a big bang. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.