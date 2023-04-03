Colin Jost, Weekend Update anchor on 'SNL,' wondered why no one was laughing
A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Two minutes into "Saturday Night Live's" Weekend Update, hardly anyone had laughed at Colin Jost's jokes, until Michael Che revealed why.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")
MICHAEL CHE: I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools'.
(LAUGHTER)
MARTÍNEZ: Jost knew something was off.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")
COLIN JOST: Am I not miked?
(LAUGHTER)
JOST: And then I was just like, oh, I just suck.
(LAUGHTER)
MARTÍNEZ: Steve Inskeep better hope we don't host together on April Fools' someday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.