Colin Jost, Weekend Update anchor on 'SNL,' wondered why no one was laughing

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Two minutes into "Saturday Night Live's" Weekend Update, hardly anyone had laughed at Colin Jost's jokes, until Michael Che revealed why.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

MICHAEL CHE: I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools'.

(LAUGHTER)

MARTÍNEZ: Jost knew something was off.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

COLIN JOST: Am I not miked?

(LAUGHTER)

JOST: And then I was just like, oh, I just suck.

(LAUGHTER)

MARTÍNEZ: Steve Inskeep better hope we don't host together on April Fools' someday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.