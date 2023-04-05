No one was surprised when Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce dominated parents day race

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the third-fastest woman of all time. So when her 5-year-old son's school recently hosted a sports day for parents, it came as no surprise when Pryce dominated during a race when parents watching on the sidelines recorded the eight-time Olympic medalist's win...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Go, Shelly-Ann.

It's MORNING EDITION.