A Syrian refugee has been elected as a German town's first migrant mayor

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Ryyan Alshebl, who won election as mayor of his city. And naturally, the first thing he did was call his mom. This was a long-distance call because his city is Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, and his mom is in Syria. The new mayor was a refugee from Syria's war. He fled to Europe in a rubber boat, and now he is his German city's first migrant mayor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.