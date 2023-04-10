Australian Michelle Lee rows 237 days in solo trip across the Pacific

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A woman from Sydney, Australia, rowed her boat solo across the Pacific Ocean for 237 days. That's nearly 8,700 miles. Michelle Lee survived four cyclones and five hurricanes during her voyage, and she said she never got lonely. Maybe that was because of all the sea creatures that kept her company. Lee says at one point, about 50 baby sharks swam below her boat. Before long, one of them jumped into her boat to say hello. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.