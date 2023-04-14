© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lady Gaga will co-chair Biden's arts and humanities committee

Published April 14, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD ROMANCE")

LADY GAGA: (Singing) Oh.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When I say President Biden, you think Lady Gaga? Probably not. But the singer who once wore a dress made of meat is one of several entertainers the White House asked to be a part of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. Actors George Clooney and Kerry Washington, along with storied TV producer Shonda Rhimes, are on the committee, too. No one called me. Oh, wait. I do news.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD ROMANCE")

LADY GAGA: (Singing) Want your bad romance. Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah.

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.