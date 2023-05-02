© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power for the next week while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.

Meghan Trainor gives TMI advice on motherhood in her new book

By Linah Mohammad ,
Mallory YuMary Louise Kelly
Published May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Meghan Trainor about her new book Dear Future Mama. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter recently became a new mom.

Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Mallory Yu
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
