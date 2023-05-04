© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power for the next week while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.

New signs of banking turmoil after First Republic Bank's failure — the third in 2023

By David Gura
Published May 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT

Days after the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, there are signs other regional banks are vulnerable.

Copyright 2023 NPR

David Gura
Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.
See stories by David Gura