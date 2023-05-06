© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power for the next week while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.

Top U.S. official says Brazil is making progress in combatting racial inequity

By Michele Kelemen
Published May 6, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the UN, traveled to Brazil this week to meet the country's new minister of racial equality.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen