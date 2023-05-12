© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.

WBOI Presents: Local Impacts Of The Inflation Reduction Act

89.1 WBOI | By Zach Bernard
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
Zach Bernard/WBOI News
On April 27, Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. hosted two panel discussions focused on the local impacts of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

The first panel centered around rooftop solar projects in Allen County, and was hosted by Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. Chief Economic Development Officer Ellen Cutter.

Rooftop Solar Projects In Allen County
Recorded at the Parkview Mirro Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The second panel looks into financing and incentives for solar projects, moderated by Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. President and CEO John Urbahns.

Financing & Incentives For Solar Projects
Recorded at the Parkview Mirro Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

These conversations were featured on WBOI Presents on Wednesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 10, respectively.

The panels took place at Parkview's Mirro Center, and its audio/video team was kind enough to share these panel recordings with 89.1 WBOI for the program.

Special thanks to Andrew Downs of Andrew Downs Consulting, LLC for facilitating WBOI's involvement with the broadcasting of these discussions.

WBOI Presents
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
