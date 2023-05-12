WBOI Presents: Local Impacts Of The Inflation Reduction Act

On April 27, Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. hosted two panel discussions focused on the local impacts of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

The first panel centered around rooftop solar projects in Allen County, and was hosted by Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. Chief Economic Development Officer Ellen Cutter.

Rooftop Solar Projects In Allen County Recorded at the Parkview Mirro Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Listen • 50:54

The second panel looks into financing and incentives for solar projects, moderated by Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. President and CEO John Urbahns.

Financing & Incentives For Solar Projects Recorded at the Parkview Mirro Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Listen • 52:17

These conversations were featured on WBOI Presents on Wednesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 10, respectively.

The panels took place at Parkview's Mirro Center, and its audio/video team was kind enough to share these panel recordings with 89.1 WBOI for the program.

Special thanks to Andrew Downs of Andrew Downs Consulting, LLC for facilitating WBOI's involvement with the broadcasting of these discussions.