© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.

Harmful pollution from BP Whiting Refinery flares have dissipated, IDEM says

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published June 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
BP's Whiting Refinery in northwest Indiana billows with steam on a snow-covered winter.
FILE PHOTO: Tyler Lake
/
WTIU
Last month, BP's Whiting Refinery received the largest federal penalty ever imposed for industrial air pollution in U.S. history.

Harmful chemicals in the air from BP's Whiting Refinery seem to have dissipated — though northwest Indiana and much of the state is still under an air quality alert due to wildfires in Canada.

Severe weather on Sunday caused power outages at the refinery which led to unplanned gas flaring. That’s where excess natural gas produced during oil refining is burned off into the atmosphere.

According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the flaring released high amounts of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide into the air. Both chemicals can harm your lungs and make breathing difficult, among other things.

The Porter County HAZMAT team also sampled the air and got similar results.

READ MORE: Sulfur smell covering northwest Indiana believed to be caused by BP Whiting Refinery

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including this series on climate change and solutions.

IDEM said it will review the refinery's emission reports and take action if there are any violations.

Last month, the Whiting Refinery received the largest federal penalty ever imposed for industrial air pollution in U.S. history.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Tags
IPB News
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele