New commissioner takes over at Department of Local Government Finance

The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has a new leader after the governor appointed Daniel Shackle to become its commissioner.

The DLGF is responsible for overseeing local government budgets and property tax assessments, ensuring that they follow Indiana law.

The governor appointed Shackle after the department's previous head, Wesley Bennett, was appointed to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

Shackle’s most recent government job was at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, as chief legal counsel. But he comes to DLGF with extensive experience at that agency, having previously served as its chief of staff and general counsel. During his previous time at the department, he helped develop the online filing system for the state’s business personal property tax.

