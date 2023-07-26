Indiana issues Air Quality Action Day for Thursday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires and pollution has triggered a statewide air quality action day in Indiana for Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said the hot weather and pollution from things like cars and factories have created more ground-level ozone. That — and the smoke — can make the air difficult to breathe and cause coughing.

This means children, older adults and anyone with a heart or lung condition should avoid strenuous work or outside exercise. People can help reduce ground-level ozone by walking, biking or working from home.

If you do have to drive your car, IDEM said to make fewer trips and turn off your engine if you’re idling for more than 30 seconds. You can also set your thermostat to higher than 75 degrees.

