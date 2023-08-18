© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer stepping down after more than six years in charge

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT
Kyle Hupfer is a White man with light brown hair, wearing a suit.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Kyle Hupfer is the longest-tenured chair of the Indiana Republican Party in 20 years.

Kyle Hupfer will soon step down as chair of the Indiana Republican Party, after more than half a decade leading the political organization.

Hupfer did not give a reason for his departure, though six-and-a-half years is a lengthy tenure for a party chair — he’s the longest-serving head of the Indiana GOP in more than 20 years.

Under his tenure, Republicans took control of every statewide elected position in government. That includes the defeat of Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly in 2018 and the re-elections of Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.).

In a statement, Hupfer called his time leading the party a “great honor and privilege” and touted the gains made by the GOP at the local level. That includes holding the most mayoral seats in the party’s history.

Hupfer will officially step aside once his successor is elected by the party’s central committee.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
