Indiana state Sen. Chip Perfect to resign less than a year into new term

Indiana Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) announced Wednesday he will resign from his seat next month, less than a year into his four-year term.

Perfect becomes the third GOP lawmaker to leave the legislature since the 2023 session ended in April, joining Ann Vermilion and Randy Frye.

In a statement, Perfect said resigning was a “difficult decision” and that he’s doing so for business, family and personal obligations. The legislator is president and CEO of Perfect North Slopes, a skiing resort in southeastern Indiana.

Perfect, who has served as chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology, was first elected in 2014.

A private Republican caucus will choose his replacement soon. That person will serve out the remainder of Perfect’s term, which ends in 2026.

