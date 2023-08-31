Indiana University School of Nursing inducts largest undergraduate class during nursing shortage

Indiana is missing an important part of the health care workforce. Record admissions to one of the state’s largest nursing programs may not solve the nursing shortage, but it’s a start.

In 2022, the Indiana Hospital Association estimated the state would need 1,300 additional nursing school graduates per year until 2030 to meet the state’s current health care needs. The Indiana University School of Nursing wants to meet that need.

The school just inducted the largest class of undergraduate students in its 109-year history. Robin Newhouse, the dean of IU’s nursing school, said they are excited about a record-breaking class, but the future of nursing isn’t just about the numbers.

“We need a fabric of nurses prepared in different ways,” Newhouse said.

Newhouse said the IU School of Nursing training includes clinical hours, opportunities for research, and access to the policy side of health care. This gives students the chance to interact with different parts of the broader health care system.

“We're educating nurses for practice and practicing across the continuum, which means that people have more access to health and health care,” Newhouse said

She said this creates a workforce that matches the needs of the state and the community.

