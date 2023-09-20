© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
State Sen. Jack Sandlin has died

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT
Sandlin, pictured here, was a white man with a white moustache and short white hair, wearing a navy suit and a red tie.
Courtesy of the Indiana Senate Republicans
Indianapolis Republican Jack Sandlin, a member of the state Senate since 2016, has died.

The local Republican Party confirmed his death Wednesday. In a statement, party chair Joe Elsener mourned the loss, and said Sandlin’s “voice and impact” will be missed.

A retired police officer with more than 30 years on the force, Sandlin served six years on the Indianapolis City-County Council before being elected to two terms in the state Senate.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) called Sandlin a “valued member” of the GOP caucus.

“We will feel his loss deeply,” Bray said.

A private Republican caucus will meet in the coming weeks to choose a replacement to serve out Sandlin’s term.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

