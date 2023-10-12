© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
State Rep. Donna Schaibley won't run for reelection in 2024

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
Donna Schaibley speaks into a microphone on the floor of the Indiana House. Schaibley is a White woman with curly brunette hair, wearing glasses and a black blazer over a burgundy top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) was first elected to the Indiana House in 2014.

Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) announced Thursday she will not run for reelection next year.

Schaibley will have served 10 years in the state House when her term ends in 2024.

In a statement, she did not explain the reason for her decision, instead thanking her constituents and noting that serving in the legislature was a “privilege.”

During her time in the House, Schaibley worked on health care issues, including measures aimed at price transparency and lowering costs. She also pushed legislation to strengthen protections for victims of sexual assault.

Schaibley is the third lawmaker this year to announce they won’t run for reelection, joining Sen. John Crane (R-Avon) and Rep. Jerry Torr (R-Carmel). All three happen to be from Indianapolis suburbs.

Over the six Statehouse election cycles from 2012 to 2022, an average of 11 lawmakers each cycle opted not to run for reelection or a different office.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
