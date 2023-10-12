State website provides financial information for various township offices

How can people in Indiana find financial information for their local township’s office? One listener inspired this question.

Debbie Driskell, Indiana Township Association director, said those interested in township financial reports should visit the state’s Gateway website. It serves as a record for how public dollars and taxes are spent by local units of Indiana’s government.

Driskell said by navigating to the “report search” tab and selecting “annual financial reports,” there are several resources to view the finances of various counties.

This includes information on grantsused by townships, or statewide and individual summaries of township assistance per year.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In these sections, Hoosiers can select their county, year and township to see statistics about grants awarded to or other assistance given by the township office.

Driskell said those interested in township finances should look into this website for more information.

Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.