FSSA seeks feedback on new Medicaid waiver with proposed changes to four others

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is applying for a new Medicaid waiver that would expand access to nursing facility alternatives. The waiver will be open to public comment until Dec. 14.

The new home and community-based services waiver would implement the Indiana Pathways for Aging program. The statewide program provides long-term care services and support for Medicaid members 60 years or older who are currently supported through the Aged and Disabled waiver.

The FSSA’s Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services also proposed changes to four other home and community-based services waivers, including the Family Supports Waiver, the Community Integration and Habilitation waiver, the Traumatic Brain Injury waiver, and the Aged and Disabled waiver that will be be renamed Health and Wellness.

FSSA is presenting the new waiver and the proposed changes to gather comments and feedback from stakeholders.

The administration is hosting four online sessions to share information:



PathWays Public Comment (age 60+ new waiver)

Nov. 14, 2023, 10-11:30 a.m. EST

Zoom link

Nov. 20, 2023, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST

Zoom link

Nov. 21, 2023, 1:30-3 p.m. EST

Zoom link

Nov. 29, 2023, 5:30-7:00 p.m. EST

Zoom link

Two sessions focus on the new Pathways waiver, one focuses on the proposed changes and a final joint session covers both.

