FSSA seeks feedback on new Medicaid waiver with proposed changes to four others

IPB News | By Abigail Ruhman
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST
Teal stethoscope and blue pen rest on medical form.
Pixabay
The FSSA’s Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services is also proposing changes to four other home and community-based services waivers.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is applying for a new Medicaid waiver that would expand access to nursing facility alternatives. The waiver will be open to public comment until Dec. 14.

The new home and community-based services waiver would implement the Indiana Pathways for Aging program. The statewide program provides long-term care services and support for Medicaid members 60 years or older who are currently supported through the Aged and Disabled waiver.

The FSSA’s Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services also proposed changes to four other home and community-based services waivers, including the Family Supports Waiver, the Community Integration and Habilitation waiver, the Traumatic Brain Injury waiver, and the Aged and Disabled waiver that will be be renamed Health and Wellness.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

FSSA is presenting the new waiver and the proposed changes to gather comments and feedback from stakeholders.

The administration is hosting four online sessions to share information:

  • PathWays Public Comment (age 60+ new waiver)
    Nov. 14, 2023, 10-11:30 a.m. EST
    Zoom link
  • PathWays Public Comment (age 60+ new waiver)
    Nov. 20, 2023, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST
    Zoom link
  • Waiver Transition: A&D transition to Health & Wellness, CIH, and FSW changes
    Nov. 21, 2023, 1:30-3 p.m. EST
    Zoom link
  • PathWays and Waiver Transition Joint session
    Nov. 29, 2023, 5:30-7:00 p.m. EST
    Zoom link

Two sessions focus on the new Pathways waiver, one focuses on the proposed changes and a final joint session covers both.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.
IPB News
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman covers statewide health issues. Previously, they were a reporter for KBIA, the public radio station in Columbia, Missouri. Ruhman graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Abigail Ruhman