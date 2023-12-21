© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Income tax changes coming in 2024 for Indiana citizens, military servicemembers

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST
A close up of part of a W-2 tax form.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana's individual income tax rate will go from 3.15 percent to 3.05 percent in 2024 as part of an acceleration of income tax cuts passed in 2022.

Members of the military won’t have to pay income tax in Indiana, starting next year, while the rate goes down for all other Hoosiers.

A bill passed earlier this year exempts servicemembers from the individual income tax, beginning in 2024, for their military pay. The measure is meant to help encourage those on active duty to make Indiana their residence.

The Hoosier State is also in the middle of a multi-year reduction of the individual income tax for all taxpayers. That cut, passed in 2022, was originally supposed to happen every other year, triggered by increases in state revenues.

READ MORE: Indiana losing ground to average Midwesterners in real per capita personal income

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But a change in the 2023 state budget sped up the timeline for the reductions and got rid of the triggers. And so the next cut happens Jan. 1, 2024, with the rate going from 3.15 to 3.05 percent.

For someone making $50,000 a year, that means a savings of $50.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
