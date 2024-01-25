Lawmakers look to provide a little more oversight of Indiana Economic Development Corporation

A Senate committee easily advanced legislation Thursday that aims to provide a little more oversight of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

SB 295 comes amid growing criticism of the agency’s economic development strategies.

The legislation would add two lawmakers to the IEDC board, though they would be non-voting members. It would also require the agency to notify local governments at least 30 days before it buys at least 100 acres of land.

That’s been an issue in central Indiana, where the IEDC has purchased hundreds of acres to develop its LEAP Innovation District, in an effort to attract companies to locate there.

Kerwin Olson of Citizens Action Coalition applauded the bill.

“Increased transparency around the IEDC is most definitely a small leap in the right direction,” Olson said.

READ MORE: Governor Holcomb moves LEAP water study away from Indiana Economic Development Corporation oversight

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) has been a critic of the LEAP district, as it relates to plans to move water from Tippecanoe County, which Deery represents, to supply it.

“We gotta make sure, too, though that we’re doing that in a way that’s sustainable and maintaining trust," Deery said.

The bill advanced to the full Senate with a unanimous vote.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.