Indiana awards additional $6.9 million in grants to support employer-sponsored child care

The Family and Social Services Administration and Gov. Eric Holcomb are adding almost $7 million in additional grants for employer-sponsored child care. This additional funding will go to 22 businesses, community groups and school corporations.

The $6.9 million in funding is a part of the state’s Employer-Sponsored Child Care Fund. The program encourages employers and communities to increase child care offerings and accessibility.

The new funding brings the total amount invested to $25 million.

With the existing and additional funding, 40 employers will offer on-site child care to employees and 15 employers will offer child care tuition benefits to workers. The other companies awarded money will provide various child care benefits for employees, including reserving spots at partner child care centers.

Overall, the program will provide up to $750,000 each to more than 40 large employers, up to $350,000 for the more than 30 mid-sized employers and up to $50,000 to 12 small employers.

State officials said this funding will make child care more “affordable and convenient” and will set children up for success with quality early learning.

The program’s funding comes from leftover federal relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

