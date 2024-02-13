Indiana GPS dashboard adds new comparison, search tools for school data

Parents who want to learn how students succeed at specific schools have new tools. New updates to the state’s Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed website, also known as Indiana GPS, now lets people search for schools by location.

Indiana GPS shows state- and district-wide data on attendance, third grade literacy, sixth grade math and graduation rates.

Each school district or charter school has its own profile with this data that can be found by entering the district or charter school’s name in a search bar on the website’s main page.

One of the updates allows users to search schools based on location. Representatives from the Indiana Department of Education said the feature helps parents view all their options and find the best school for their children within a particular area. Users can also add schools to a list of favorites.

Schools can also add new badges to their profiles once they reach or exceed statewide goals in areas like third grade literacy and college and career credentials.

State officials said the website will continue to evolve with stakeholder and community feedback.

