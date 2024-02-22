Expansion of voyeurism law included in bill to address Indiana's revenge pornography law

A Senate committee this week added a provision that deals with concealed cameras to a revenge pornography bill.

Sen. Rodney Pol, Jr. (D-Chesterton) said the language seeks to address an issue brought to him by a constituent. He said a married woman was secretly recorded by her partner using a concealed camera.

"And essentially this was held over her as a quote-unquote 'power issue' — 'I have this power over you,'" Pol said.

READ MORE: Abuse victims could get more from Boy Scout settlement under bill headed to Indiana Senate floor

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Pol said that incident isn’t covered under the state’s revenge pornography law because that statute requires intimate images to be shared with others.

His concealed camera language was added as an expansion to the state’s voyeurism law. A committee unanimously adopted the amendment and HB 1047 is headed to the Senate floor.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.