© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Donald Trump remains on Indiana ballot after state election board dismisses challenge

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 27, 2024 at 4:06 PM EST
Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign rally, with people in front of and behind him, many waving signs.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Former President Donald Trump will appear on Indiana's presidential ballot after a challenge to his candidacy was denied by the Indiana Election Commission.

Former President Donald Trump will remain on the presidential ballot in Indiana after the state Election Commission denied a challenge to his candidacy Tuesday.

It mirrored challenges to Trump brought in other states, some of which are currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. In Indiana, a citizen named Benjamin Kester argued that Trump committed insurrection and was barred by the U.S. Constitution from running for president.

The Republican chair of the Indiana Election Commission, Paul Okeson, said it’s up to the voters of Indiana to decide whether Trump should become president again.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

And the Democratic vice chair, Suzannah Wilson Overholt, said Indiana law doesn’t allow candidates for president to be disqualified under the provision of the U.S. Constitution that deals with insurrection.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith