Weekly Statehouse Update: Election security, 13th check, Medicaid transparency

A controversial measure purported to enhance election security heads to the governor. A Senate committee axes the 13th check. And the House approves Medicaid transparency amendments.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

HB 1264: Election security

Senate-approved legislation would provide state and local election officials more tools to potentially remove people from the voter rolls. That includes using credit information and Bureau of Motor Vehicles data on noncitizens. Critics say HB 1264 will invite litigation, as at least one similar bill in another state was halted by the courts.

HB 1004: Pension matters

Public pension retirees received no benefit enhancement in last year’s state budget — neither a cost-of-living adjustment nor an additional benefit known as the 13th check. A House-backed provision in HB 1004 to give pensioners a 13th check this year was stripped out in a Senate committee this week.

Committee Chair Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka) worries the 13th check would delay implementation of a long-term solution for regular benefit enhancements.

SB 256: Fiscal matters

And some of the amendments added to SB 256 by the House this week require a more detailed outline on why there was a $1 billion Medicaid shortfall, and reports on how a shift from attendant care to Structured Family Caregiving affects Hoosier families.

That bill is headed to conference committee, where it’s not clear what language will survive.

