Hoosiers with HOAs one step closer to being able to keep beehives

A bill that would let Hoosiers with homeowner’s associations keep bees passed the Indiana Senate on Monday.

Under HB 1337, HOAs would not be able to stop people from having beehives on their property as long as they’re actively maintained for honey and placed 100 feet from residents with bee allergies.

The bill’s author, Rep. Karen Engleman (R-Georgetown), said honey bees are important because they pollinate Indiana’s crops.

READ MORE: House passes bill to let Hoosiers with HOAs keep bees

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

HOAs would still get to decide how many hives residents can keep — and where — under the bill. Indiana already has a law that prevents cities and towns from banning beehives on private property.

The bill now goes back to the House for consideration.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.