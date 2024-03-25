Two weeks left to register to vote in Indiana's 2024 primary election

You have two weeks left to register if you want to vote in this year’s primary election.

You can register to vote online, by mail or in person. The deadline, in order to be eligible to cast a ballot in Indiana’s 2024 primary election, is April 8.

Online, you can visit IndianaVoters.com. If you’ve already registered, you can use that site to check your registration, see who’s on your ballot and find out where you can vote.

Registering by mail requires sending a voter registration form to your local election administrator’s office or the Indiana Election Division. You can also deliver that form in person to your local election office or to the BMV when you’re getting a driver’s license, permit or ID card.

When registering, you have to provide some proof of residence. The easiest way to do that is by submitting your driver’s license or state ID number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You can also provide proof of residence via a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address.

