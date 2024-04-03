© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
The 2024 Eclipse in Northeast Indiana: Everything You Want to Know

Eclipse Day school closures

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 3, 2024 at 5:56 PM EDT
With the solar eclipse likely to snarl traffic and offer a galactic-size distraction, many area schools are closing for the day on Monday.

The celestial event will hit northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio right smack at the time when many students will be boarding buses to head for home.

And at the same time that tens of thousands of people will be stopped, standing, or parked to don their eclipse glasses and look towards the sky.

While some schools are not open for classes that day, most are handing out eclipse glasses and switching to e-learning. Some have created special curriculum around the eclipse.

Huntington County Community Schools created such a curriculum. Lessons around the eclipse will be posted by the teachers on Friday, and then are to be completed by students by Wednesday.

Even those school districts not in the path of the totality, such as Fort Wayne Community Schools, will see more than 95 percent of the sun blocked.

Below is a partial list of school closures for Northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio:

Northeast Indiana

  • Ivy Tech
  • North Adams Community Schools
  • Adams Central Community Schools
  • South Adams Community Schools
  • Fort Wayne Community Schools
  • Northwest Allen County Schools
  • East Allen County Schools (Spring Break)
  • Southwest Allen County Schools
  • Huntington County Community Schools
  • Central Noble Community Schools
  • MSD of Wabash County (early dismissal)
  • Wabash City Schools
  • Norwell Community Schools
  • Bluffton-Harrison Community Schools
  • Southern Wells Community Schools
  • Whitley County Community Schools
  • Smith-Green Community Schools

Northwest Ohio

  • Van Wert City Schools
  • Crestview Local Schools (spring break)
  • Paulding Exempted Village Schools–closed
News local news2024 eclipse
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
