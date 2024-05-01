County clerk encourages Hoosier voters to turn out for May 7 primary

Election officials are encouraging Hoosiers to vote ahead of the May 7 primary election.

Destry Richey is the Cass County clerk. She said voter turnout is typically low in primary elections.

“In 2016 in the primary, only 38 percent of registered voters voted,” she said. “And that is normal. Not very many people vote in the primaries.”

In the 2022 midterm primary, that turnout was even lower. Only 14 percent of registered Hoosier voters cast ballots. Richey said voting is a right and a privilege, and something Hoosiers should use.

“And your vote does matter,” she said. “I know last year in some of the elections, some of those, it came down to one vote.”

Richey said Indiana also gives opportunities to register to vote and four weeks of early, in-person voting. The deadline to register to vote for the May primary was April 8. However, the deadline for the November general election isn’t until Oct. 7.

“I just would like to encourage everybody to do their civic duty and get out and vote,” she said.

Richey said voters should also update their addresses within 30 days of moving to a new address, even if it is within the same city. She encouraged Hoosiers to do this ahead of the next general election if they haven’t already.

Hoosiers who are registered to vote can vote early in-person or on Election Day. On Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. To find voting locations and information about the ballot, go to IndianaVoters.com.

