Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott invests $5 million more in Israeli bonds

Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott announced Wednesday he’s investing more state dollars in Israeli bonds.

The new $5 million investment follows a $35 million purchase Elliott made last November. That brings the state’s total investment in the state of Israel up to $110 million.

Critics of the move last year said it amounted to support of the genocide of Palestinians. Those cries have only grown louder in recent months. And protests on college campuses across the country in recent days — including, notably, at Indiana University — have called on universities to divest from Israel.

READ MORE: Indiana purchases $35M in Israeli bonds. Advocates say it supports the 'genocide of Palestinians'

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

In a statement, Elliott indicated this latest bond purchase is a reaction to that. He said he wants to “refocus and recommit to our most important ally.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.