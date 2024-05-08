© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Mike Braun reportedly picks Julie McGuire as his running mate

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:01 PM EDT
Mike Braun smiles as he stands on a stage in front of supporters. Braun is a White man with thinning gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a blue dress shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun reportedly chose Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) as his pick for running mate.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun has reportedly named his choice for running mate — first-term Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis).

The Indianapolis Star and Indianapolis TV station Fox 59 unveiled the lieutenant governor pick in interviews with Braun.

McGuire won her Indianapolis district in 2023 by beating Republican incumbent John Jacob. She authored one bill that became law in her first term, HEA 1369, a measure to better govern when the state can terminate parent-child relationships.

McGuire also authored legislation to repeal a new economic enhancement tax for downtown Indianapolis. Ultimately, Statehouse Republicans and the city worked out a compromise, and McGuire was removed from the bill.

Indiana Republican Party convention delegates must vote to choose the nominee for lieutenant governor. Ultra-conservative pastor Micah Beckwith is also running for the office at the convention in June.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
