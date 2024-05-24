Report says charter schools could collect data, increase community partners to boost equity

A new report from an education reform group looks at how some Indianapolis charter schools are promoting equity for their most vulnerable students. The report highlights how four specific charter schools address diverse student needs and help all students succeed, despite barriers like poverty and inconsistent transportation.

The Mind Trust's report identified four charter schools — BELIEVE Circle City High School, Herron Classical Schools, Circle City Prep School, and Paramount Schools of Excellence — that successfully use student data to inform their policies, partner with community organizations and hold students to high standards.

Patrick Jones is the senior vice president of leadership and equity at The Mind Trust.

“In terms of equity in the long run, the difference it makes for students is it gives them an opportunity to take their education and make a difference for their families' lives,” Jones said.

Jones said moving students through educational programs at a steady rate is one of the most important ways charter schools can promote equity.

“If I see students really struggling with algebra, I have an inclination sometimes to continue to go back and watered down that class. And I think all these four schools have taken on the task of saying, ‘We're not going to water it down. We're going to keep the expectations high, and we're really going to support kids,’” he said. “I think that's the biggest thing schools can take away. Do not make things easier because you see your students struggling, but keep the acceleration high and make sure the kids are challenged every single day.”

The report also details how those charter schools collect data and use it to improve student outcomes. In the section that describes Herron Classical Schools, the report said educators analyze the results of multiple tests to see how students with low scores could improve and whether there are specific factors that cause some students to score lower than others.

Jones said partnering with local organizations is another powerful way for schools to boost equity. An example of that, he said, is a partnership between Circle City Prep school and the Patachou Foundation.

The Patachou Foundation renovates and staffs school kitchens as well as provides free meals to all the schools’ students.

“We see that kids eating healthier lunches and ensuring that they get the nutrients that are necessary to be healthy learners during the day is a, is a key component there,” Jones said.

Jones said that The Mind Trust hopes the report can serve as a model to schools and policymakers around the state on how districts can promote equity and help all students achieve success — regardless of any barriers they face.

“We believe that every single child is capable, every single child is brilliant,” he said. “Our job is to make sure we foster the belief in a sector that believes that.”

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.