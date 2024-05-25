'Wait Wait' for May 25, 2024: With Not My Job guest J. Kenji López-Alt

This week's show was recorded at the Paramount Theater in Seattle with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest J. Kenji López-Alt and panelists Shantira Jackson, Luke Burbank and Jessi Klein. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Joe Vs. The Volcano; Mr. Cheese's Last Tour; Interoffice Romance

Panel Questions

A New Irish Goodbye

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories of well-meaning gifts that didn't quite work, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Serious Eats' J. Kenji López-Alt on Serious Feet

J. Kenji López-Alt is a food genius. The two-time James Beard Award winner and creator of "The Food Lab" is one of the world's smartest people when it comes to cooking, but can he survive our game called "Serious Eats, Meet Serious Feets!"

Panel Questions

The Quest For a New Word For Quest; A Graduation Situation

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Another Reason To Go Outside; How To Get Some Free Bubbly; The Perfect Conversation Partner

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that they're retiring their animatronic band, what's next for Chuck E. Cheese?



Copyright 2024 NPR